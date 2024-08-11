Annamalai criticises DMK over refusal of nod for ‘Tiranga’ rally

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Sunday criticised the DMK government for denying permission to the national party to take out the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ (flag rally) in the State. According to him, this action by the DMK government amounted to “showing dislike towards the national flag”. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called on the public to hoist the national flag at houses on August 13, 14, and 15. The BJP wanted to raise awareness about this in the State by taking out vehicle rallies, displaying the national flag on the vehicles. However, the State government has refused permission, he said, adding that for the DMK, the national flag itself was a problem. He further said that the State government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should have organised such awareness rallies. “We are doing what the Chief Minister should have done,” Mr. Annamalai added.

