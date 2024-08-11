GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annamalai criticises DMK over refusal of nod for ‘Tiranga’ rally

Published - August 11, 2024 11:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Sunday criticised the DMK government for denying permission to the national party to take out the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ (flag rally) in the State. According to him, this action by the DMK government amounted to “showing dislike towards the national flag”. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called on the public to hoist the national flag at houses on August 13, 14, and 15. The BJP wanted to raise awareness about this in the State by taking out vehicle rallies, displaying the national flag on the vehicles. However, the State government has refused permission, he said, adding that for the DMK, the national flag itself was a problem. He further said that the State government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should have organised such awareness rallies. “We are doing what the Chief Minister should have done,” Mr. Annamalai added.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / bjp

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.