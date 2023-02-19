ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai criticises DMK govt., says only 49 of 517 election promises fulfilled 

February 19, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai campaigning for AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The DMK has fulfilled only 49 of the 517 promises it made during the Assembly election in 2021, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said on Sunday.

Campaigning for AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu here, Mr. Annamalai said that though the result of the byelection in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency would not bring any change in the government, “Mr. Thennarasu should win as the result will teach them [the DMK] a lesson after which they will fulfil their promises”.

Aid for housewives

He said the DMK’s promises of a monthly honorarium of ₹1,000 for housewives and a monthly subsidy of ₹100 on LPG were yet to be fulfilled as women were yet to receive ₹24,200 in their bank accounts for 22 months (since DMK rule began in 2021). The DMK promised to raise free electricity for power looms from 750 units to 1,000 units, but instead electricity charges were increased by 80%.

The government, he said, was not willing to give free dhotis and saris for the Pongal festival this year, and they were distributed only after the AIADMK and the BJP raised the issue. Claiming that there was a complete breakdown of law and order in the State, Mr. Annamalai said nine murders had taken place on a single day in the State recently. “If only the police department is independent, crimes will not take place.”

He said the Thirumangalam and Aravakurichi byelections had brought a bad name to the State. Likewise, the DMK’s “malicious acts” in Erode (East) would bring a bad name to people.

