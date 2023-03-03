ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai calls on family of slain Army man in Krishnagiri

March 03, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president Annamalai handing over a cheque for ₹10 lakh to the family of slain Army man M. Prabhu in Krishnagiri district on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

BJP State presdient K Annamalai on Friday called on the family of M. Prabhu, the slain army man in Velampatti in Krishnagiri. Prabhu was killed by a local DMK councillor after an altercation in February.

Later, speaking on NEET entrance exams, Mr. Annamalai told journalists the DMK government was deliberately creating a fake narrative around NEET. Debunking the narrative, students from humble backgrounds were already clearing the exams. “That’s why I have been demanding a white paper on the number of students from reserved categories and OBCs clearing the exams. If the government releases the white paper, the whole NEET debate will be settled.”

He also alleged that the State government had not spent the funds under the Samagraha Shiksha Scheme. The Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes Sub-Plan allocation was also not used by the govenrment, Mr.Annamalai said, adding that the impact of this was seen in the quality of the education.

CONNECT WITH US