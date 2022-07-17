Govt. carelessness led to ‘people’s uproar’ in Kallakurichi: Annamalai

He blames the violence on intelligence failure

The Tamil Nadu government’s carelessness “led to the uproar of people” in Kallakurichi, BJP State president K. Annamalai said here on Sunday, referring to the massive violence on a school campus near Chinna Salem over the death of a student.

He blamed the violence on intelligence failure and demanded a CB-CID probe into the incident. Mr. Annamalai was speaking at an event organised by the Tiruppur north district unit of the BJP to explain the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the past eight years.

Touching upon other issues, he contended that the BJP believed in ‘Make in India’, but the DMK’s ideology was to create a ‘Break in India’. He was referring to DMK MP A. Raja’s recent remarks urging the Centre to grant autonomy to the States and not to push the DMK towards the path of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, who had sought a separate Tamil Nadu.

“From saris to sweet-boxes, the DMK government had indulged in many scams in one year,” he alleged. The ruling party had also failed to fulfil its election promises.

Mr. Annamalai criticised Dharmapuri MP S. Senthilkumar for objecting to the Hindu rituals being performed at a government function. He said that doing ‘Bhoomi Puja’ had been the tradition since the Chola period. The MP, he said, had insulted the sentiments of Hindus.

The Centre had sanctioned ₹2,879 crore for the Tiruppur Smart City project, but the State government and the Tiruppur MP were blocking it, he said.

Mr. Annamalai said that from a ₹5-crore economy in 1984, Tiruppur had grown to the ₹50,000-crore economy, with an average growth of 36% a year. The Centre’s plan to sign Free Trade Agreements with the U.K. and the EU would help Tiruppur become a ₹5-lakh crore economy.