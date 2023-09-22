Annamalai begins third leg of ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra from Kangeyam in Tiruppur

September 22, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - TIRUPPUR

BJP State president K. Annamalai began his third leg of ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ (our people, our land) ‘padayatra’ to highlight 29 months of “DMK’s corrupt rule”, at Kangeyam in Tiruppur district on Thursday, by seeking a decisive mandate for the Modi government at the Centre for a third term.

The country needs a leader with a clean image for transforming India into the third largest economy in the world in the next five years.

The DMK regime was concerned only about the welfare of the family, and the ‘padayatra’ was meant to expose the deeds.

The DMK was according importance for TASMAC, and was neglecting agriculture. The State government has failed to fulfil its assurance to supply coconut oil through ration shops.

The Central government has raised the minimum price of copra from ₹52 to ₹108, but the Tamil Nadu government is not ready to implement it. Cess on coconut oil is being imposed only in Tamil Nadu, he pointed out.

Mr. Annamalai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was instrumental in enabling conduct of ‘jallikattu’ in Tamil Nadu.

The basic income scheme for women does not cover 60% of the eligible beneficiaries, Mr. Annamalai said.

Law and order situation has worsened and caste conflicts have also increased.

It was under the Narendra Modi government that 33% reservation for women could fructify. But, the DMK government was claiming to be in the forefront of women’s rights by allotting them only two out of 34 ministries, he added.

