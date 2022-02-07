Annamalai asks party candidates to make use of social media platforms for campaigning

State BJP president, K. Annamalai interacting with party candidates in Salem on Monday.U

07 February 2022 21:28 IST

SALEM BJP State President K.Annamalai advised party candidates to make good use of social media platforms and technology while campaigning for urban local body elections.

Introducing the party’s candidates for the urban local body polls here on Monday, Mr. Annamalai said that the good governance of the BJP government has reached all sections of society and advised candidates to meet beneficiaries and seek votes.

He said the DMK government has failed to fulfill even 10% of poll promises. .

Mr. Annamalai said that DMK says NEET is against social justice but a student from Irular community has secured medical seat after NEET and added that medical seats in the State has increased 100% after BJP came to power at the Centre.

Mr. Annamalai said that lotus has bloomed in the State and cited that three BJP candidates in Ramanathapuram and Nagarcoil districts got elected unopposed to local bodies.