‘Annamalai as CM candidate’ is a comedy, says Munusamy

October 01, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy on Sunday dismissed claims that his party had severed ties with the BJP as the latter wanted it to accept its State president K Annamalai as chief ministerial candidate in Tamil Nadu in 2026. “The AIADMK ruled this State for over 30 years. So, raising the question about Annamalai as CM candidate is a comedy,” he told journalists in Krishnagiri.

The AIADMK would prove its strength in next year’s Lok Sabha elections, he said adding the party had issued a clear statement explaining the reasons for exiting the BJP-led NDA. “We passed a resolution in this regard in the meeting held on September 25. But some political observers claimed on social media that due to the BJP forcing AIADMK to accept Mr. Annamalai as chief ministerial candidate, we snapped the alliance. Such news is being spread to distract people,” he said.

Stating that legal action would be taken against those spreading such rumours, Mr. Munusamy said “our strength will be proven in the Parliament elections, and our target is to come to power again in Tamil Nadu in 2026 and for Edappadi Palaniswami to become Chief Minister again.”

He said former Minister Panruti Ramachandran, who is now a political advisor to the expelled coordinator O. Panneerselvam, was a “betrayer”. Mr. Ramachandran had recently, when asked about Mr. Annamalai’s remarks that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was convicted in a corruption case, responded that it was a fact. The AIADMK, however, had taken the position that the Supreme Court had held that charges against her would abate in a corruption case as she had died when the verdict was delivered in an appeal petition.

