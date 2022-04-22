Annamalai alleges ‘artificial power crisis’

The State government is attempting to create an “artificial power crisis” to purchase electricity from private firms, BJP State president K. Annamalai said on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons at Coimbatore International Airport, he demanded that the State government release a White Paper on the financial condition of Tangedco for the period from 2006 to 2022, alleging that large-scale corruption had taken place in this period. On the recent unannounced load shedding in several districts of the State, Mr. Annamalai questioned why Tamil Nadu “is the only State” to face such power outages, and claimed it was part of the “artificial power crisis.” He was of the view that the DMK government must not blame the Central government in relation to the supply of coal for the power generation units.

Regarding the controversy over providing security to Governor R.N. Ravi, the BJP State president claimed that the Tamil Nadu Police had been losing its reputation in the past 10 months, and that the public would lose confidence in the police if the required security is not provided to the Governor.