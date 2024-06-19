Anna University to launch B.E. Electronics (VLSI Design) at Coimbatore Regional Campus from 2024

Anna University is set to launch B.E. Electronics with specialisation in VLSI Design from the 2024-25 session, through its Regional Campus in Coimbatore.

The course is to be offered utilising ₹1 crore grant provided to the university under Chip to Start-up (C2S) Scheme.

The new UG programme is aligned to India’s efforts to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the semiconductor industry, driven by the Chip to Start Up scheme initiated by the National Policy on Electronics (NPE) 2019, M. Saravana Kumar, Dean, Anna University Regional Campus, Coimbatore, said.

The NPE 2019 policy seeks to position India as a global leader in electronics system design and manufacturing. India is projected to face a shortage of three lakh skilled professionals in chip design, by 2027.

The VLSI Design programme aims to equip students with specialised knowledge in chip designing, offering them a unique opportunity to explore the complexities of semiconductor technology.

College of Engineering, Guindy, is the only other constituent college of Anna University that will be offering the VLSI Design course.

The Coimbatore regional campus has been offering B.E. programmes in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, and Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

The regional campus will also introduce specialisation in Business Analytics in its MBA programme.

Out of the intake of 120 seats, admissions will be made to 60 seats in the new specialisation.

An MBA with a focus on Business Analytics can open up various career opportunities in data-driven decision-making, consulting, marketing and operations, Prof. Kumar said.