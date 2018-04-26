Move for memorials criticised

The BJP has asked the Salem Corporation to drop the move to set up memorials for MGR and Jayalalithaa on the Anna Park campus.

In a petition to the Corporation Commissioner, the BJP urban district president R.P. Gopinath said that Anna Park was the only place for citizens to pass their time leisurely with family members, and friends.

It attracts good crowds daily. During the weekends long queues of vehicles could be seen on the roads leading to the park.

The park is situated not in a spacious area. The corporation has planned to set up the memorial in an area of about 2,100 sq ft.

At a time when the people say that the park area is inadequate, setting up memorial will further reduce the size of the park.

The visit of political party leaders to the memorial on special occasions will affect citizens.

The petition said that BJP was not opposed to the setting up of the memorial for the late leaders. But using the park for the purpose was not acceptable.

There are many vacant sites in the corporation limits which could be used for the purpose.

The Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisami is expected to lay the foundation stone for the memorial on April 29.