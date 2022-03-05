Anna park reopened in Salem

The Salem Corporation has reopened the Anna Park on Friday following relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions and drop in daily caseload.

The park is one of the easily accessible recreational spots available within city limits in Salem. The park had several amusement elements for children and it was renovated under the Salem Smart Cities Mission recently. The park spread over an area of over two acres was renovated at an approximate cost of ₹12 crore. Additional amusements like snow park and water sports were introduced in the park following renovation. However, following the spread of pandemic the park was shutdown for the public.

The park remained closed for about 1.5 months. Corporation officials said that the public are permitted into the space following all COVID-19 safety protocols. Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said that only 50% of the park’s capacity would be allowed.

Visitors should wear masks and maintain physical distancing. He added that visitors would be checked for body temperature using thermal scanners at the entrance and there would be hand sanitation facilities. According to officials, public access to water sports is restricted..