Anna Park might not be opened for public

The Anna Park in Yercaud might not be opened any time soon for public, however, about five lakh flowers have been readied at the site.

The Anna Park is the major venue of the annual flower show hosted in Yercaud and the park has remained closed since the beginning of nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease. Authorities from the horticulture department started readying the park since January and flowers have started to bloom.

As part of creating awareness among the public, the officials here have arranged flower pots to spread the message ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’. A floral arrangement in the shape of a peacock has also been set up at the park.

Meenakshi Sundaram, Assistant Director, horticulture department, said that about 10,000 flower pots were arranged as part of the flower show this and flower beds with exotic varieties have also been set up.

According to officials, nearly 35 flower varieties including marigold, french salvia, aster, dianthus, ornamental kale, verbena, hydrangea, impassium balsam, disco belle, lisianthus and others were arranged for the flower.

Officials said that seeds of some varieties were brought from Kolkata and pots were set up here. Nearly five lakh flowers, including flower beds with varieties like dahlia, dianthus and others have started to bloom in the park.

Generally, five floral structures are set up as part of the flower show. In terms of readying the plants, the park is in a ready state and further steps would be planned based on decision regarding conducting annual summer festival, they added.