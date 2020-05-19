Coimbatore

Anna Park might not be opened for public

A floral arrangement to spread the message ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ at Anna Park in Yercaud.

A floral arrangement to spread the message ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ at Anna Park in Yercaud.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL.

The Anna Park in Yercaud might not be opened any time soon for public, however, about five lakh flowers have been readied at the site.

The Anna Park is the major venue of the annual flower show hosted in Yercaud and the park has remained closed since the beginning of nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease. Authorities from the horticulture department started readying the park since January and flowers have started to bloom.

As part of creating awareness among the public, the officials here have arranged flower pots to spread the message ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’. A floral arrangement in the shape of a peacock has also been set up at the park.

Meenakshi Sundaram, Assistant Director, horticulture department, said that about 10,000 flower pots were arranged as part of the flower show this and flower beds with exotic varieties have also been set up.

According to officials, nearly 35 flower varieties including marigold, french salvia, aster, dianthus, ornamental kale, verbena, hydrangea, impassium balsam, disco belle, lisianthus and others were arranged for the flower.

Officials said that seeds of some varieties were brought from Kolkata and pots were set up here. Nearly five lakh flowers, including flower beds with varieties like dahlia, dianthus and others have started to bloom in the park.

Generally, five floral structures are set up as part of the flower show. In terms of readying the plants, the park is in a ready state and further steps would be planned based on decision regarding conducting annual summer festival, they added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 11:01:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/anna-park-might-not-be-opened-for-public/article31626218.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY