Anjaneyar Temple in Namakkal cancels special entry darshan ticket

July 04, 2022 18:04 IST

The Anjaneyar Temple in Namakkal will stop issuing the ₹20 special entry darshan tickets, according to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P.K. Sekar Babu.

The decision was taken based on requests from devotees.

The Minister along with Commercial Taxes and Registration Department Minister P. Moorthy, inspected the temple. They also visited Narasimhaswamy Temple, and Aranganathar Swamy Temple.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sekar Babu said that kumbabishekam for the Anjaneyar Temple would be performed soon after completion of the renovation works.