Anjaneyar Jayanthi celebrated in districts

December 23, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Anjaneyar Jayanthi festival was celebrated in the famous Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple and other temples in Salem district on Friday.

In the Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple, during the festival the 18-foot-tall Anjaneyar statue made of a single stone is decorated with 1.08 lakh vadas. In the early hours of Friday, special pujas were performed for the deity. Thousands of devotees gathered at the temple.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh, MLA Ramalingam, local body representatives and officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department participated. A wide range of arrangements were made for the devotees in the temple.

Similarly, at Sri Sakthi Anjaneyar Temple near the New Bus Stand in Krishnagiri district, at Pattai Kovil, and at Kottai Perumal Kovil in Salem city, special pujas were performed for Anjaneyar, and thousands of devotees offered prayers.

