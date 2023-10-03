HamberMenu
Animated breast cancer awareness videos launched in Coimbatore

October 03, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Swathy Rohit, Chief Operating Officer, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, launching the awareness videos in the presence of D. Lakshminarayanaswamy (second right), Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust and P. Guhan, Director, SRIOR (left), in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Swathy Rohit, Chief Operating Officer, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, launching the awareness videos in the presence of D. Lakshminarayanaswamy (second right), Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust and P. Guhan, Director, SRIOR (left), in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research on Tuesday launched animated breast cancer awareness videos to mark the World Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

P. Guhan, Director, SRIOR, said “Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women today. In India, close to 1.95 lakh women are getting diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and what is even more worrying is that 50% of them come at the third or fourth stage.

The videos were launched by Swathy Rohit, Chief Operating Officer, SNR Sons Charitable Trust in the presence of D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, K. Karthikesh, Surgical Oncologist, SRIOR, and C.V. Ramkumar, CEO, SNR Sons Charitable Trust. The videos are available at https://mhits.in/SRIOR/breast_cancer_2023/.

The videos are divided into eight sections comprising an overview of breast cancer, screening and treatment options available along with possible side effects due to certain treatments.

As a part of the Pink October activities, SRIOR was offering free breast cancer screening/examination and would also provide free mammogram throughout the month on all working days between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. For details, call 95007 22889, 0422-4389797, 4500203.

