Want a furry companion?

Michael: At two years of age, this friendly little guy is vaccinated, sterilized, and waiting for a loving home.
Momo
Momo: With excellent guarding instincts, this loyal and affectionate girl is seven months old. She is vaccinated and sterilized.
Tinku
Tinku: Four-months-old Tinku is loving and a bit shy. Vaccinated, he will be sterilized at the appropriate age.
Wendy
Wendy: Adorable Wendy is two and a half years old. She is fit and ready to love and protect you. She has been vaccinated and sterilized.
Floki
Floki: Floki is a Distemper survivor (a viral disease that can be fatal) and was found abandoned close to our shelter. He was found with his teeth splayed outward and malnourished while we rescued him. While he might look a little intimidating, his health has improved with a lot of love and care. He requires liquid or soft nutritious food as part of his special care measure. Now, Floki needs a family who will nurture him and not leave him alone for long periods. Alternatively, if you can’t adopt him, why not sponsor him instead? For more details about Floki or any of our rescued pets, please call us on the number given below.
All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215.
