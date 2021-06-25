Animals in Kurumbapatti zoological park being monitored

SALEM

25 June 2021 22:45 IST

A veterinary team has been conducting periodical checks on animals in Kurumbapatti zoological park here and forest personnel are monitoring their health to prevent any spread of COVID-19 among them.

Following reports of lions succumbing to COVID-19 at Vandalur zoo in Chennai, the Forest Department has been maintaining vigil and strictly monitoring the health of animals and birds in the zoo. Wildlife veterinarian A. Prakash checked the animals on Thursday and found the animals healthy. According to forest officials, veterinarians have advised to include immunity building tablets in their food.

District Forest Officer R.Murugan along with senior officials inspected the enclosures and cages and checked the health condition of animals. Zoo ranger V.P. Subramaniyam said all precautionary measures were being taken at the zoological park.

