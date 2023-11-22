ADVERTISEMENT

Animals from Sangamithra Farm in Coimbatore shifted to safe care

November 22, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) team rescued the animals reportedly kept in “illegal custody” by Sangamithra Farm, Coimbatore, and shifted them to safe care and maintenance in a three-day operation till Tuesday night.

The TNAWB acted on complaints that the animals were maintained poorly and subjected to abuse. The animals were also used for performance without obtaining permission from Animal Welfare Board of India, a release said.

Shruti Vinodh Raj, Member, TNAWB, Chennai, conducted an inspection along with Animal Husbandry officials, and found two camels, four horses, two donkeys, a dog and two pups in deplorable conditions. The investigation also revealed that three camels had gone missing and one had passed away. The team had also come across videos of the camels being hit with iron rods in the farm.

Subsequently, Animal Husbandry officials issued orders to immediately seize the animals and shift them to a shelter for immediate care and maintenance. A team from India Project for Animal and Nature (IPAN), the Nilgiris, led by Nigel Otter facilitated the rescue of animals from Sangamithra Farm, on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The camels were shifted to People for Animals Shelter in Chennai, and the horses and donkeys to IPAN, while the dog and pups were shifted to Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore. The rescued animals were in critical condition and required prolonged treatment, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US