Animals from Sangamithra Farm in Coimbatore shifted to safe care

November 22, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) team rescued the animals reportedly kept in “illegal custody” by Sangamithra Farm, Coimbatore, and shifted them to safe care and maintenance in a three-day operation till Tuesday night.

The TNAWB acted on complaints that the animals were maintained poorly and subjected to abuse. The animals were also used for performance without obtaining permission from Animal Welfare Board of India, a release said.

Shruti Vinodh Raj, Member, TNAWB, Chennai, conducted an inspection along with Animal Husbandry officials, and found two camels, four horses, two donkeys, a dog and two pups in deplorable conditions. The investigation also revealed that three camels had gone missing and one had passed away. The team had also come across videos of the camels being hit with iron rods in the farm.

Subsequently, Animal Husbandry officials issued orders to immediately seize the animals and shift them to a shelter for immediate care and maintenance. A team from India Project for Animal and Nature (IPAN), the Nilgiris, led by Nigel Otter facilitated the rescue of animals from Sangamithra Farm, on Tuesday.

The camels were shifted to People for Animals Shelter in Chennai, and the horses and donkeys to IPAN, while the dog and pups were shifted to Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore. The rescued animals were in critical condition and required prolonged treatment, the release said.