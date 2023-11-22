HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Animals from Sangamithra Farm in Coimbatore shifted to safe care

November 22, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) team rescued the animals reportedly kept in “illegal custody” by Sangamithra Farm, Coimbatore, and shifted them to safe care and maintenance in a three-day operation till Tuesday night.

The TNAWB acted on complaints that the animals were maintained poorly and subjected to abuse. The animals were also used for performance without obtaining permission from Animal Welfare Board of India, a release said.

Shruti Vinodh Raj, Member, TNAWB, Chennai, conducted an inspection along with Animal Husbandry officials, and found two camels, four horses, two donkeys, a dog and two pups in deplorable conditions. The investigation also revealed that three camels had gone missing and one had passed away. The team had also come across videos of the camels being hit with iron rods in the farm.

Subsequently, Animal Husbandry officials issued orders to immediately seize the animals and shift them to a shelter for immediate care and maintenance. A team from India Project for Animal and Nature (IPAN), the Nilgiris, led by Nigel Otter facilitated the rescue of animals from Sangamithra Farm, on Tuesday.

The camels were shifted to People for Animals Shelter in Chennai, and the horses and donkeys to IPAN, while the dog and pups were shifted to Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore. The rescued animals were in critical condition and required prolonged treatment, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.