Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Paaru: This adorable three month old is partially blind and will need a safe, secure environment to live in. Apart from her vision, she is loving and healthy. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Bommi

Bommi: This smart and energetic four month old is waiting to play with you. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Bella

Bella: This five year old is gentle affectionate, but shy.She will come out of her shell once she trusts you and is great with other dogs and children. Sterilised and vaccinated, she would be a wonderful companion.

Mariyan

Mariyan: Highly active, friendly, and ever watchful, six month old Mariyan is waiting to loyally protect you. Vaccinated and sterilised, he could make your family complete.

Bond

Bond: This sweet middle-aged boy was rescued suffering from advanced stages of mange, and without medical intervention, he may well have succumbed to other conditions because of his compromised immune system. Thankfully, Bond is one of the lucky ones, and while he detests his medicated baths, he does love his tasty, nutritious meals, both of which will help him feel better and stronger over the coming weeks. To help us ensure that no dog like Bond goes unnoticed and uncared for, please considering sponsoring his treatment and care costs, or reserving him for adoption once his treatment is complete. To find out more about our sponsorship packages or to adopt a rescued pet, please contact us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.