Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Paaru: At around two and a half months of age, this playful-and-lovable girl is visually challenged, but otherwise perfectly healthy. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Bommi

Bommi: This three-month-old smart and energetic girl will bring fun, love, and frolics to your family. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Cookie

Cookie: She has recently recovered from an accident and deserves to find a loving home. Vaccinated and sterilised, she will be your most loyal companion.

Mariyan

Mariyan: At six months of age, Mariyan is full of energy and love. Vaccinated and sterilised, he is waiting to love and protect you.

Monte

Monte: This four month old was knocked down by a speeding vehicle and left for dead. She was lucky to be rescued and rushed to our clinic. She is now undergoing treatment for a fractured leg and hip dislocation. With his cheerful attitude and lots of love and care, we are certain she will make a speedy recovery. If you would like to contribute towards the cost of Monte's ongoing treatment, sponsor him during his stay with us, or even reserve him for adoption once he is healed, please do get in touch with our team on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.