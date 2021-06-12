Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Bee

Coimbatore

12 June 2021 17:12 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Bee: This three-month-old girl is loyal, loving, and healthy. She is vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Tej Advertising Advertising

Tej: Two and a half-month-old Tej is sweet, calm-natured and loving. She enjoys the company of both dogs and humans. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Nandhini

Nandhini: This playful-and-friendly girl is searching for a family who will love and protect her. Vaccinated she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Ricky

Ricky: Who says having three legs makes you any less lovable? This handsome, friendly and healthy- boy is great with kids and dogs. He is vaccinated and sterilised.

Candy

Candy: She is recovering now after being struck down by a car. Regular physiotherapy, a nutritious diet and love has helped this girl recover. With your generous help, we can get more animals get back on their paws. To contribute towards Candy's care costs (or any of our rescued animals), become her virtual pet parent, or adopt her once she is fit enough, please do get in touch on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.