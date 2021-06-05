Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Sigma

Coimbatore

05 June 2021 14:23 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Sigma: At two months of age, this adorable-and-energetic girl will keep you and your family entertained for hours. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Omega Advertising Advertising

Omega: This affectionate-girl is looking for a home filled with fun, love, and cuddles. Her vaccinations are current, and she'll be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Jake

Jake: This friendly-and-loyal boy is just two years of age. Vaccinated and sterilised, all he needs now, is you.

Bosco

Bosco: He is one and a half year old. Though he misses an eye, his heart is in full working order! Sterilised and vaccinated, won’t you take him home?

Azhagi

Azhagi: This young survivor was struck down by a vehicle and left for dead. But after her rescue and subsequent amputation, she has been busy showing us just how much she loves life! Cheerful and enjoying each new day as it comes, this girl is looking for a home in which she will be safe and loved. Requiring no special treatment other than nutritious food and supplements, Azhagi would make a wonderful pet. However, should you not be able to adopt her, why not become her sponsor instead? To know more about this white beauty, or any of our rescued pets, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.