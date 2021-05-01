Want a furry companion?

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Nila

Nila: At around three years of age, Nila loves the company of dogs and humans equally. She would make a loyal and loving companion. She is both sterilized and vaccinated.

Womble

Womble: This energetic and fun loving girl is around three years of age. Sterilized and vaccinated, could you take her home?

Pixie

Pixie: Alert and affectionate Pixie responds well to commands and has been sterilized and vaccinated. At around three years of age, she has many years of love yet to give.

Fuji

Fuji: This loving little five-year-old is looking for a loving home. Sterilized and vaccinated, she is waiting to meet you.

Bee

Bee: She was pelted with stones and frightened when she was rescued. She is now unable to eat because of an infection in her digestive system. Currently on fluid therapy and medication to help her heal, we are hopeful that this three-month-old will soon be back on all four paws. To support little Bee and get her buzzing again, please consider sponsoring some, or all her care costs. To adopt her once she is healed, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.