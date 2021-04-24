Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Maya

Coimbatore

24 April 2021 16:12 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Maya: Recovered from a leg injury, seven-month-old Maya is sweet and energetic. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Uma: Three and a half-month-old Uma is a quiet soul who loves to be around other dogs. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Camus

Camus: Playful-Camus is recovering from injuries and needs a fun filled home to be safe and loved in. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Scooby

Scooby: Sweet-and-loving Scooby deserves to experience the joy of a home. Sterilised and vaccinated, could you make her dreams come true?

Rusty

Rusty: Rusty has a face that could melt a million hearts, and a personality to match. He is two and a half years of age and was rescued with a maggot infested wound behind his ear. He doesn't deserve to be fighting for survival on the streets. You could help give him a happy ending by adopting him or becoming his virtual pet parent by sponsoring his care needs. To know more about Rusty or any of our needy rescued pets, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.