Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Michael: This little bundle of furry love will be your faithful shadow. He is sterilised and vaccinated and ready to join your family.

Bosco

Bosco: One and a half-year-old Bosco is a gentle, loving soul who would make a perfect family pet. Vaccinated and sterilised, could he be your cuddle bunny?

Zara

Zara: Affectionate little Zara is seven-month-old. She is great with humans and other dogs, and if you're looking for a new best friend, she more than fits the bill.

Tommy

Tommy: He is two and a half years old and will keep you entertained! Active and with excellent guarding instincts, Tommy is vaccinated and sterilised.

Kutti

Kutti: A victim of pet dumping, Kutti was attacked by other dogs that left his coat in bad shape. Kutti now has a chance to find a new family who will never abandon him and promise to love him until his dying day. If you would like to support this lovable two-year-old while he's under our care or can offer him a home in which he will be safe and cared for, please contact us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at the appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society on 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.