Want a furry companion?

Coimbatore

10 April 2021 15:27 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Mu: Mu is around one month old. She is healthy and active. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Omega | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement Advertising Advertising

Omega: This blue-eyed bundle of joy is looking for a life of fun and cuddles. She is one month old and is vaccinated. Omega will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Sigma | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sigma: Adorable, one-month-old Sigma is an adventurous soul with a mischievous spirit. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Delta | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Delta: One-month-old Delta is playful and would love to share your life with you. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Mariyan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mariyan: Two-month-old youngster, Mariyan was rescued suffering with severe mange and a painfully distended belly. He loves human company and is a happy soul despite his problems. Sadly, Mariyan suffered a seizure a few days into his treatment, but with good care and support, he is making good progress. With your support and generous sponsorship, we can make sure every little pup gets to experience love, care, and tenderness in equal measure. To know more about sponsoring Mariyan or any of our other sick, injured, and orphaned animals, please call us on the number given below:

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.