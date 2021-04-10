Petpals Coimbatore

Want a furry companion?

Mu   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mu: Mu is around one month old. She is healthy and active. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Omega

Omega   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Omega: This blue-eyed bundle of joy is looking for a life of fun and cuddles. She is one month old and is vaccinated. Omega will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Sigma

Sigma   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sigma: Adorable, one-month-old Sigma is an adventurous soul with a mischievous spirit. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Delta

Delta   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Delta: One-month-old Delta is playful and would love to share your life with you. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Mariyan

Mariyan   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mariyan: Two-month-old youngster, Mariyan was rescued suffering with severe mange and a painfully distended belly. He loves human company and is a happy soul despite his problems. Sadly, Mariyan suffered a seizure a few days into his treatment, but with good care and support, he is making good progress. With your support and generous sponsorship, we can make sure every little pup gets to experience love, care, and tenderness in equal measure. To know more about sponsoring Mariyan or any of our other sick, injured, and orphaned animals, please call us on the number given below:

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2021 3:28:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/animals-for-adoption-in-coimbatore/article34288825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY