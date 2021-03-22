Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Coimbatore

Uma: Recovered from a traffic accident, two and a half-months-old Uma is sweet, calm, and very loving. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Karnan

Karnan: Left on the streets after the death of his owner, this affectionate three-year-old is searching for a new person to love. Vaccinated and sterilised, he needs you.

Nila

Nila: Six-year-old Nila is fit, healthy and will love you unconditionally. Spayed and vaccinated, could she be your new best friend?

Kathy

Kathy: She is good with other dogs and would make a loyal companion. Vaccinated and sterilised, she is waiting to meet you.

Summer

Summer: It is difficult to find a dog as friendly, gentle, and loving as six-year-old Summer. He was rescued following an accident that fractured his forelimb. He is now fully recovered and enjoying his new supervisory role at our ABC and Rescue Center! However, this handsome hound would make a wonderful pet should you wish to give him the gift of a loving home, and if that’s not possible, why not sponsor him instead? For more details about adoption and sponsorship, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.