Want a furry companion?

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Cream Bun: This three-month-old boy is energetic, playful and sweet. With excellent-guarding instincts, he is vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Sarah

Sarah: Sarah is a three-month-old active and cuddly bundle of joy who would make an excellent addition to any family. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Eddie

Eddie: Loyal-and-healthy Eddie loves the company of humans. Best kept as a pet in a single dog household, he is vaccinated and sterilised.

Stewart

Stewart: Stewart is watchful and observant and sees a lot with his one eye! Vaccinated and sterilised, he deserves a loving home.

Nandhini

Nandhini: Eight months old Nandini was rescued with a badly fractured leg after she was knocked down by a vehicle. Our vets had to amputated her leg and she is recovering well. The decision to amputate an animal’s leg is never taken lightly, but sometimes it is the best way to prevent infection and give the injured animal a chance to lead a safe, and pain-free life. To support Nandhini as she finds her paws again, please consider fostering her, or sponsoring some, or all, of her treatment and care costs. To know more, please contact us on the number below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.