Want a furry companion?

Scooby

Coimbatore

27 February 2021 17:41 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Scooby: Friendly-and-loving Scooby is approximately one year old. Her vaccinations are current and she has been spayed.

Sky: This active and friendly three-month-old boy will ensure that there is no boring moment in your life. His vaccinations are current and he will be sterilized at appropriate age.

Dharani

Dharani: Three-month-old Dharani has excellent guarding instincts. She has been vaccinated and will be spayed at appropriate age.

Michael

Michael: This friendly two-year-old boy loves going for walks and is very good with dogs and humans alike. He has been vaccinated and neutered.

Cookie

Cookie: This four-month-old girl is a victim of a road traffic accident that left one of her hind limbs badly injured. She suffered from an open fracture and needed critical care. Sadly, we couldn’t save her leg as necrosis had already set in and we had to surgically remove it. She is showing remarkable recovery and will be under our care as long as she needs it. To help this beauty, please consider becoming her sponsor while she is under our care. To know more about sponsorship, please contact us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate ages from the Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.