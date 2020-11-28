Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Google: Two-month-old Google is friendly, playful, and curious. Healthy and vaccinated, he will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Whitey

Whitey:One-year-old Whitney is a friendly-pooch who loves humans. Vaccinated and sterilised, could she join your family?

Kathy

Kathy: Sweet and calm, this beautiful-girl would make a wonderful addition to a family. Vaccinated and sterilised, she is waiting to meet you.

Misty

Misty: Two-year-old Misty is a gentle-soul with a lot of love to give. Good with other dogs, she is vaccinated and sterilised.

Manik

Manik: After being rescued with a fractured hind limb, little pup Manik cheerfully accepted his circumstances. He has settled in nicely to life at our rescue center. With plenty of bed rest, his leg is slowly beginning to heal. We are hopeful that his youthful, growing bones will give him the strength to get back on all four paws again. Until then, could you be Manik’s guardian angel and help support his treatment and care costs? Every time you sponsor a rescued animal, you help to heal a needy soul who may never have known love and compassion, and whom may not have survived alone. To find out more about sponsorship, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.