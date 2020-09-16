Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Misty: At around two years of age, Misty is calm, friendly, and healthy. She is vaccinated, sterilised, and waiting to join your family.

Ricky

Ricky: This affectionate boy is around two and a half years of age and doesn't miss his fourth leg at all! He has been vaccinated and sterilised.

Whiskas

Whiskas: Two-year-old Whiskas is healthy, friendly, and adorable. The perfect apartment pet, she has been vaccinated and sterilised.

Womble

Womble: This energetic and loyal girl is two years of age and enjoys the company of both dogs and humans. Womble is vaccinated and sterilised.

Zara

Zara: Little Zara was recently rescued with an injured front limb, which has now begun to heal. She is loving and is undergoing treatment for a skin infection, which we're hopeful will begin to clear up as she continues to gain strength. Adorable and friendly, we desperately want her to thrive under our care, and are doing our best to heal her as quickly as possible. If you want to help support Zara on her recovery journey, please do consider making a small donation, and we assure you it will be put to good use.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661027215.