Help these pets in Coimbatore find a permanent home

Kathy: This beautiful, affectionate, and loyal one and a half-year-old girl is vaccinated, sterilized, and waiting eagerly to join your family.
Clark
Clark: At around two and a half years of age, Clark is an active boy who is good with other dogs and enjoys human company. He has been vaccinated and sterilized.
Mimi
Mimi: Mimi is a loving little lap dog. She is looking for a home in which she will always be safe and cared for. Vaccinated, she will be sterilized before adoption.
Mike
Mike: Healthy-and-active Mike has a calm temperament. He is three and a half months and is ready to be your loyal companion for life. Vaccinated, he will be sterilized at the appropriate age.
Saran
Saran: Saran was struck down by a speeding car and it left him with horrific injuries on his legs. After rescued, the vets had to amputate one hind leg as it was in such a bad state. He is brave and is now in recovery. We hope that he will soon be able to enjoy life with a loving family who will protect and cherish him. If you would like to sponsor our brave little guy until he gets back on his paws again, or adopt him once he has fully recovered, please get in touch with us on the number given below.
All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society at 9366127215 from 9 am to 5 pm.
