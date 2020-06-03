Petpals:Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Snoop: This three-years-old is highly active and friendly. He requires experienced owners and is best kept as a single pet. Snoop is vaccinated and sterilized.

Kathy: One year-old-Kathy is loving and calm. She is vaccinated and sterilized and is great with humans and dogs alike.

Penny: At seven months of age, this friendly and watchful girl has been vaccinated and sterilized.

Galaxy: She is looking for lifelong cuddles with a caring owner. Galaxy will be vaccinated and sterilized at the appropriate age.

Bruce: He was rescued after being struck by a car. His forelimb was damaged beyond repair and our vets had no choice but to amputate it to save his life. Had he been left alone for much longer on the streets, little Bruce would have died a slow and painful death. But thanks to his kind rescuers, he has a second chance at life and is making good progress. However, it could be several more weeks before he is fully recovered, and we need your help to get him back on his paws again. Could you make a small donation towards Bruce's care costs, or become his sponsor and be there for him every step of the way? For more details about Bruce or any of our rescued pets, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Human Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.