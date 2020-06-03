Petpals Coimbatore

Petpals:Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Snoop: This three-years-old is highly active and friendly. He requires experienced owners and is best kept as a single pet. Snoop is vaccinated and sterilized.

Petpals:Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Kathy: One year-old-Kathy is loving and calm. She is vaccinated and sterilized and is great with humans and dogs alike.

Petpals:Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Penny: At seven months of age, this friendly and watchful girl has been vaccinated and sterilized.

Petpals:Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Galaxy: She is looking for lifelong cuddles with a caring owner. Galaxy will be vaccinated and sterilized at the appropriate age.

Petpals:Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Bruce: He was rescued after being struck by a car. His forelimb was damaged beyond repair and our vets had no choice but to amputate it to save his life. Had he been left alone for much longer on the streets, little Bruce would have died a slow and painful death. But thanks to his kind rescuers, he has a second chance at life and is making good progress. However, it could be several more weeks before he is fully recovered, and we need your help to get him back on his paws again. Could you make a small donation towards Bruce's care costs, or become his sponsor and be there for him every step of the way? For more details about Bruce or any of our rescued pets, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Human Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 11:49:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/animals-for-adoption-in-coimbatore/article31736618.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY