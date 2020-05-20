Coimbatore

Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, is looking for safe homes for some of its inmates

Bear: Healthy and friendly, this three and a half-months-old pup has great guarding instincts and would make a loyal family pet. Vaccinated, he will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Bigil: This six months old is friendly and great with other dogs. Bigil is fit and vaccinated. He will be sterilized before adoption.

Buttons: Playful, affectionate and mischievous two-months-old Buttons will make a perfect pet for those living in apartments. She will be vaccinated and sterilized when appropriate.

Momo: She is fit, healthy and ready to join a loving family. At six months of age, she is vaccinated and will be sterilized before adoption.

Tinku: A car accident has left Tinku with fractured hind legs and a hernia. He was found frightened, alone and in a lot of pain. However, once he was under our care and given several days of cage rest, nutritious food and love, he finally began responding to treatment and is now growing into a much happier soul. However, Tinku still has a long way to go and you could help him get there by becoming his sponsor. For more details about sponsoring Tinku or any of our sick, injured and abandoned pets, please contact us on the number below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.

