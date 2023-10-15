Animals at Coimbatore Zoo to find permanent homes soon

October 15, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Coimbatore

Animals at the Coimbatore Corporation Zoo will soon be shifted to different zoological parks in India.

The park was closed during the pandemic in 2021 after its license was cancelled due to insufficient space for the animals. While it was decided in July this year that the animals will be relocated to zoos in Salem, Vandalur, and the crocodile park at Udumalpet, the process of shifting them had not begun until this month.

“We have a list of zoos to send the animals to and are most likely to finish the process by the end of this month. We will be sending them to Vandalur and Amravati,” said M. Prathap, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner.