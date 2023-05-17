HamberMenu
Animal movement not detected in camera traps at poultry farm

May 17, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department staff placing a camera trap to detect movement of wild animals at Kongarpalayam in T.N. Palayam block in Erode.

Movement of animals was not detected in the three camera traps placed at a poultry farm at Kongarpalayam in T.N. Palayam block here on Wednesday. 

Senthilkumar, a farmer, owns the farm where chickens and ducks are reared and sold. On Monday night, he found the movement of an unidentified animal and alerted the T.N. Palayam Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). A team led by T.N. Palayam Forest Ranger Ganesh Pandian inspected the farm and its surrounding areas. However, footmarks of animals were not found. Three camera traps were placed in and around the farm. Visuals retrieved from the camera traps did not reveal the movement of any animals. 

Officials said that leopards usually prey on cows and goats and not on birds like chickens or ducks. “We suspect it could be a civet cat,” the official said and added that they continue to monitor the area. On Tuesday, the farm owner had sold all the chickens and the farm is empty now.

  

