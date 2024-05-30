ADVERTISEMENT

Animal Keeper at Yercaud Zoo killed in deer attack

Published - May 30, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The view of Kurumbapatti zoological park at Yercaud Foothills in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 19 May 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A deer attacked two staff members at Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in the Yercaud Foothills while they were feeding the animals, resulting in the death of one.

A. Tamilselvan (24), a resident of Pudhansanthai in Namakkal district, worked as an animal keeper. Murugesan (45), from the same locality, worked as an animal keeper and jeep driver. Both were employed as consolidated pay staff.

Around 12:30 p.m., while Tamilselvan and Murugesan were feeding the sambar deer in its enclosure, a deer attacked them, causing grievous injuries. Tourists raised the alarm upon seeing the attack, and other zoo workers rushed to the scene to rescue the duo and transport them to Salem Government Hospital. Tamilselvan succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital. Murugesan is currently receiving treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Kashyap Shashank Ravi, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Selvakumar, and Forest Ranger Kamalanathan visited the zoo to inquire about the incident. The Kannankurichi police are also investigating.

Forest department officials noted that a similar incident occurred four years ago, resulting in injuries to another worker. Tamilselvan had been employed at the zoo for five years, while Murugesan has worked there for 15 years. The department is taking steps to provide compensation to Tamilselvan’s family, with an official announcement expected soon.

