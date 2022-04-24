Animal Husbandry Dept. employee held for impersonation in Pollachi

The Pollachi East police in Coimbatore district arrested an office assistant of the Animal Husbandry Department on charges of collecting money from restaurants and bakeries by posing as a food safety officer.

S. Murugesan (47) of Chandrapuram near Chinna Negamam in Pollachi was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a hotel operator on Saturday.

The police said Murugesan had been working as an office assistant with the Animal Husbandry Department in Coimbatore since 2020. He went to a hotel at Pollachi on Saturday and introduced himself as a food safety officer. Claiming that he was inspecting the hotel, Murugesan yelled at the employees and its owner Sheik Mohammed citing various hygiene issues.

Mr. Mohammed, who knew the real food safety officer in-charge of Pollachi, informed him over phone. The food safety officer, Subburaj, rushed to the hotel and handed over Murugesan to the police.

The police arrested the man for offences under Sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and seized ₹ 2.61 lakh and a two-wheeler from him. Murugesan was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody.