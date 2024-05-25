Animal Husbandry Department instructs Salem farmers to vaccinate cattle considering climate change

The Animal Husbandry Department instructed farmers in the district to vaccinate their cattle, considering climate change in the district.

Salem district witnessed high temperatures from the last week of March until the first week of May that forced people to stay in their houses during noon. But in the second week of May, the temperature started to reduce and heavy rain poured for many days in the past two weeks. Considering this change in climate, the Animal Husbandry Department instructed the farmers and the public to vaccinate their cattle to safeguard them against any disease.

Regional Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry Department N. Bharathi said that due to climate change, any cattle suffering from diseases or any other issues should be immediately taken to a nearby veterinary doctor or veterinary assistants to provide treatment. Farmers and cattle owners should vaccinate their cattle. For emergencies, the farmers shall contact the Salem Regional Joint Director’s office through 0427 245 1721 or 1962 for mobile veterinary vehicles, Dr. Bharathi added.

In the past 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m., on Saturday, Salem district received 24.6 mm of rainfall - 11.6 mm in Attur, 8 mm in Yethapur, and 5 mm in Kariyakovil.

Namakkal district received 88.60 mm of rainfall, including 28 mm in Paramathi Velur, 14 mm in Puduchatram, 11 mm in Namakkal, 10 mm each at Senthamangalam and Rasipuram, 6.60 mm in Mangalapuram, 5 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu and 4 mm in Mohanur.

Following less rainfall in Salem district, the Forest Department removed the ban on bathing and boating at Anaivari Muttal Falls near Attur.