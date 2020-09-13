Animal clinic inaugurated in the Nilgiris

An animal clinic has been set up at Khandal in Udhagamandalam by the Department of Animal Husbandry and the Nilgiris Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA).

Nagina Reddy, nodal officer for NSPCA, said that the inauguration of the pet clinic was the culmination of a joint effort by the NSPCA, the district administration and the Udhagamandalam municipality, which have provided the land for the facility to be set up.

The clinic will treat any domestic animal in need of medical help during the mornings. “We have plans to also have facilities set up to house sick animals through the night, if required,” said Ms. Reddy.

The clinic currently has a staff room, a store room, a treatment room and other facilities, and will be staffed by a veterinarian from the Department of Animal Husbandry.

Funds for renovating the building were donated by Karthik Davey, a dog lover from Bandipur in Karnataka, who contributed ₹7 lakh for the facility to be constructed in memory of his two dogs.

Ms. Reddy said that people can bring their animals for treatment to the clinic and treatment will be free of cost to the owners of animals who can’t afford it, while they will charge a nominal fee for others.

On Saturday, the clinic was officially inaugurated by Udhagamandalam Sub-Collector Monikha Rana. The clinic will be opened to the public in the coming days.

“We thank the District Collector, who has been very supportive of our efforts to start this clinic, as well as the Department of Animal Husbandry and the municipality,” said Ms. Reddy.