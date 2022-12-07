Animal birth control measures to get greater impetus in Coimbatore city

December 07, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Kapana Anandakumar after inaugurating an animal birth control (ABC) centre at Pullukadu near Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

With the commissioning of a renovated animal birth control (ABC) shelter at Pullukkadu in Ukkadam under the Coimbatore Corporation’s South Zone on Wednesday, animal birth control measures are all set to get greater impetus in the city.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurated the facility. With this, the the total number of ABCs in the city has gone up to three. Till now, the ABCs were functioning at Seeranaickenpalayam and Ondipudur and in which since March till November 2,300 stray dogs were subjected to animal birth control surgeries by two NGOs namely Pranimithran and Humane Animal Society (HAS).

The Coimbatore Corporation vehicle to shift stray animals, which was flagged off on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Till August, these agencies were paid a sum of ₹445 per dog and the same has been enhanced to ₹700 per dog. With the commissioning of an exclusive vehicle for shifting stray cattle, dogs and horses, animal birth control measures are expected to pick up momentum. The ABCs are equipped with a capacity to perform 25 to 30 surgeries per day.

Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila, Health Committee chairman Mariselvan, assistant city health officer Vasanth Diwakar, veterinarian Senthil Nathan and assistant executive engineer Karuppasamy took part in the function.

