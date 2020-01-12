Animal ambulance service picking up in Coimbatore

The reach of Animal Medical Mobile Ambulance (AMMA) introduced in Coimbatore on November 5 last year was picking up with the crew of the sole ambulance functional in the district treated 68 animals up to January 5, said an official in charge of the service.

P. Prasad, who heads the project in the State which is a collaboration of GVK EMRI and the Department of Animal Husbandry, said that the central control room received 1,200 calls related to animals in distress between November 5 and January 5 from Coimbatore. The veterinarians at the control room gave medical advice to 300 callers who dialled the emergency helpline number '1962'.

Mr. Prasad said that the control room received 32,150 calls from 32 districts where the service was launched on November 5 and treated around 9,000 animals. The highest number of call were from Dharmapuri.

He said that the ambulance services transported animals to veterinary hospitals in 25 cases while the veterinarians gave treatment on the spot in other cases of emergencies. The ambulance is having hydraulic system to load the animal in distress with ease.

Currently, the ambulances are positioned at the office of the joint director of animal husbandry in the 32 districts. Mr. Prasad said that a committee was studying the pattern of emergency calls to choose an ideal location for positioning animal ambulance in these districts.