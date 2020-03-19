Coimbatore

Animal ambulance service flagged off

Niligiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya flagging off the animal medical ambulance in Udhagamandalam.   | Photo Credit: Specialarrangement

People can call the ambulance on the toll-free number 1962

An animal medical mobile ambulance service, which will be used to treat sick or injured livestock, was flagged off by Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya on Tuesday.

In a press release, the district administration said that there were 29 veterinary dispensaries operating in the Nilgiris, run by the department of animal husbandry. The department treats livestock for various illnesses. In a bid to ensure that livestock belonging to farmers in remote parts of the district too are given proper medical care, the Animal Medical Mobile Ambulance, known as the AMMA ambulance, was inaugurated into service.

The district administration stated that people can call the ambulance by contacting the toll-free number at 1962, and request that the ambulance be sent to their village to treat sick or injured livestock.

In case the animals require further treatment, the ambulance will take the animals to veterinary hospitals in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Gudalur.

Deputy Director of animal husbandry, K. Neelavannan was also present during the event.

