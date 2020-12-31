Anicut to be built across Ponni Odai in Salem at ₹ 26.30 crore

Salem

31 December 2020 00:16 IST

It will help irrigate 446 acres: District Collector

Foundation was laid for the construction of Ponnaliamman Koyil anicut across Ponni Odai in Chokkanur Agraharam village in Gangavalli Taluk here at ₹ 26.30 crore.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had in December 14, 2018, announced the construction of a new anicut across Ponni Odai.

On Tuesday, District Collector S.A. Raman and Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Co-operative Bank and Salem District Central Co-operative Bank R. Elangovan laid the foundation for the anicut.

The odai originates from the eastern slopes of Pachamalai in the Gangavalli Reserve Forest limits and runs four km towards north east, before it drains into Swetha Nadhi near Veeraganur.

The water had remained unused and farmers in the area had been demanding an anicut for long.

Mr. Raman said that 85 patta land owners had agreed to provide land for building the anicut, which would help irrigate 446 acre of farmlands. The anicut with two shutters would have a catchment area of 4.29 sq mile, and inflow would be 53.45 cusecs, he said.