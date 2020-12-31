Anicut to be built across Ponni Odai in Salem at ₹ 26.30 crore

Foundation was laid for the construction of Ponnaliamman Koyil anicut across Ponni Odai in Chokkanur Agraharam village in Gangavalli Taluk here at ₹ 26.30 crore.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had in December 14, 2018, announced the construction of a new anicut across Ponni Odai.
On Tuesday, District Collector S.A. Raman and Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Co-operative Bank and Salem District Central Co-operative Bank R. Elangovan laid the foundation for the anicut.
The odai originates from the eastern slopes of Pachamalai in the Gangavalli Reserve Forest limits and runs four km towards north east, before it drains into Swetha Nadhi near Veeraganur.
The water had remained unused and farmers in the area had been demanding an anicut for long.
Mr. Raman said that 85 patta land owners had agreed to provide land for building the anicut, which would help irrigate 446 acre of farmlands. The anicut with two shutters would have a catchment area of 4.29 sq mile, and inflow would be 53.45 cusecs, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath