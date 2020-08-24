Angoda Lokka case: Court denies bail to Madurai woman

Coimbatore

24 August 2020 22:27 IST

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here denied bail to D. Sivakamasundari of Madurai, alleged to be an aide of Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka, on Monday.

P. Srikumar, Principal Subordinate Judge in-charge of CJM Court, dismissed the bail plea of Sivakamasundari, who is currently in judicial remand.

The CB-CID,which is investigating the death of Lokka and alleged support he received from three accused including Sivakamasundari, submitted before the court that she could destroy evidence in the case and influence witnesses if she was granted bail.

The CB-CID is currently investigating two cases -- one related to the death of a man suspected to be Lokka, who lived at Balaji Nagar near Cheran Ma Nagar in Coimbatore in the guise of one Pradeep Singh early this July, and the second one against the three, including Sivakamasundari for various charges including furnishing false documents, harbouring offender, criminal conspiracy and forgery of records.

A Sri Lankan woman named Amani Thanji and Sivakamasundari’s friend S. Dyaneswaran from Erode are the other two accused in the second case. They did not move the court seeking bail.